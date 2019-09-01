CLINKARD, HERBERT SIDNEY December 31, 1921 - August 21, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Herbert Sidney Clinkard at Cummer Lodge in his 98th year. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (nee Davidson), and loving father of Andrew and Mary Jane. He was the beloved grandfather of Kayla Tayler (Ryan Tayler) and Blake Clinkard, and great-grandfather to Aidan, Elizabeth, Liam and Maximus. Fondly remembered uncle of several nieces and nephews. Herb loved nature and his fellow man. The Clinkard family would like to extend its sincere thank you to the staff and caregivers of Cummer Lodge, for the compassion and care Herb received, and to nearby St. John's Rehab, particularly the Spiritual Care team. A celebration of life service was held August 29th in the chapel at St. John's, with interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, donations to the United Way or The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine would be appreciated.

