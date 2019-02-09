Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert William YOUNG. View Sign

YOUNG, Herbert William Peacefully, with his beloved wife Connie by his side, at Chartwell – Waterford Long Term Care residence, Oakville, Ontario, on Wednesday January 16, 2019. Bert is survived by his wife Connie Tovell. He will be sadly missed by step-daughter Karen and her husband Mike Lander of Mono, Ontario, their daughters Meaghan and Eliza, and her husband Antonio Valerio Martinez, step-great-granddaughter Willow and step-great-grandson Manny. Also remembered by Connie's son Bob Lank, his son Adam and his daughter Kathleen, and her husband Steve Carota. Bert was preceded in death by his first wife Yolande (nee Proulx) Young and Bob's wife Judy. Beloved Uncle to Diane Berwick, Michael Berwick and his wife Margaret and their family, of Thornhill, Ontario, and Janice and her husband Michael Flitterman of Vista, California. Bert was born in Toronto on January 25, 1925, and raised in Depot Harbour, Ontario, the son of Hugh and Bertha (nee Macdonald) Young. He was predeceased by his parents, brother H. Robert Young and his wife Alma of London, Ontario, and his sister Jean Berwick and her husband Jim of Willowdale. Special thanks to his niece Diane, his son-in-law Mike and his godson and dear friend Dave Clark and his wife Kathy Little Dionne of Mono, Ontario, for their friendship and support. Bert joined the RCAF in February 1943 and served as a pilot officer testing advanced aircraft and weapons in the 401 'Ram' Squadron, stationed at Summerside, P.E.I. After the war, he had a long career at TCA/Air Canada in various positions around the world, after which he joined Marathon Realty and then the Alberta Government, prior to retiring to Comox, B.C., and finally Oakville. He grew up in a now historic ghost town, endured the loss, before the age of 4, of his father on Christmas Day, the Great Depression and war in a world of great change in his nearly 100 years. We'll all miss his stories, humour, generosity, positivity and his strong, caring spirit. In the end, he did it his way. Our gratitude and special thanks to Dr. Christine Whitmore, Chaplain Hillar Alkok, and the entire staff of Chartwell – Waterford, Oakville, for their care and kindnesses to Bert and to our family. We would also like to thank the 3rd floor 'Trafalgar' staff and residents for their lovely tributes at the send-off for Bert which was attended by Connie, Karen and her husband Mike. Cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Donations to the Toronto Humane Society in Bert's memory would be appreciated by his family. High Flight -by P/O John Gillespie Magee RCAF Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Sunward I've climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth Of sun-split clouds, - and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of - wheeled and soared and swung High in the sunlit silence. Hov'ring there, I've chased the shouting wind along, and flung My eager craft through footless halls of air.... Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace Where never lark, nor even eagle flew - And, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod The high untrespassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.

