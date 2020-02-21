|
COTTON, HERMA ANNA FRIEDA (nee HENNEMANN) 1924 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Herma on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in her 97th year. Reunited with her loving husband Edwin (Ed) Cotton and predeceased by her parents, Frieda and Friederich Hennemann, her brother Arno Hennemann (Eva) and sister Stella Hennemann. Herma will be greatly missed by her brother Erich Hennemann (Dorothy), nieces Erika and Monica, great-nieces Molly and Emily and great-nephew Jack in England. Herma was a loving stepmother to Ed's family and was a large part of our lives. We will miss her humour, wit, independence and generosity. Mourning her loss are her stepdaughter Barbara Cotton, stepsons Stuart Cotton (Marlene) and Arthur Cotton (Gail), grandchildren Cathe DeFreitas (Joe), Jim Lake (Natalie), Barb Pisano (Sam), Leesa Lake Sanchez (Leo), Dave Cotton (Pat), Kelly Zottl (Fred) and Randy Cotton (Karen) and many great-grandchildren, as well as her many, many friends. Herma was an animal lover, especially of her cats and will be missed by Cindy, her loving companion for many years. Her favourite pastime was to sit in the garden and feed her birds, squirrels and even racoons. Herma was born in Vienna, Austria and joined the Red Cross during the war, where she nursed many soldiers. She loved children and after the war, she became a baby nurse in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. She immigrated to Canada in 1960, where she met the love of her life, Eddie and they began a beautiful life together. She was also a caregiver for the elderly for many years at Kipling Acres in Toronto. Visitation will be at Ward Funeral Home, Weston Chapel, 2035 Weston Road, Toronto, on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Reception to follow. Private family interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite animal charity would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020