AUSLANDER, HERMAN Passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019. He was 98 years old and remained healthy and sharp until the last week of his life. He is survived by his children Debbie, Elliot and Libby, grandchildren Daniel, Michelle, Jeremy, Lisa, Lauren, Marc, Monica and Kyle and great-grandchildren Summer, Sam, Madeline, Max, Grant and Aaron. ?'?. For those who wish, donations may be made to Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019