EVERTMAN, HERMAN It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Herman Evertman, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Lakeridge Oshawa ICU on September 8, 2020 in his 83rd year. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Louise LeBlanc, and children, Tanya, Ian (Carol), Jody, and Renee. Adoring grandchildren, Saige, Arial, Nicole, Jacob, Erica, and Spencer. Predeceased by brothers Gerrard and John (Jill), and sister Johanna (Fred). Dearly missed by sisters Inie (Mike) and Mary (Ed). Born in Losser, Overijssel, The Netherlands, his family survived World War II and immigrated to Canada. Herman earned a degree in Philosophy and an Honors degree in Psychology. He served a distinguished career in childcare and protection and youth corrections services for decades, helping disadvantaged children and youth to achieve better lives. Herman was a man of deep faith, unfailing love, loyalty, and kindness. He thirsted for social justice and peace in the world. A private memorial mass will be held. Donations may be made in his memory to Amnesty International or The March of Dimes.