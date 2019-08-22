LASNER, HERMAN Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Monday, August 19, 2019. Herman Lasner of Newmarket and formerly of Bradford at 83 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (nee Timm). Loving dad of Brigitte (Gerry) McGeown, Peggy (Mike) Cino, Debbie Lasner (Bobby Puma) and Paul Lasner. Proud Opa of Erin Vanderlinde and Leah Cino. Herman will also be fondly remembered by relatives in Germany. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In Herman's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2019