SEIFERLING, IBVM, SISTER HERMAN (THERESA) Died peacefully at Presentation Manor, Toronto, on April 23, 2019. Sister was in her one hundred and fifth year of life and her eighty-eighth year as a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Loretto Sisters). Sister Herman was born to Paul and Anna (Schmidt) Seiferling and was baptized "Teresa" at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church in Sedley, Saskatchewan. Sister Herman was predeceased by her parents Paul Seiferling and Anna Schmidt; sisters Caroline Seiferling, Sister Louisa (Barbara) Seiferling, Clara (Paul) Charland, Felicia (Ambrose) Klein, Anastasia (William) Mallindine, Pauline (Norm) McInnis and Mary (Ken) Wade; brothers Reverend Fred Seiferling, Andrew (Minnie), Michael (Elrose), Reverend Michael (John) Seiferling OFM, Reverend Canisius (Anton) Seiferling OFM, Peter (Edith), Edward and Joseph (Eloise). She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. From 1934-1978, Sister Herman taught in junior and elementary schools in Guelph, Hamilton and Niagara Falls, Ontario; and in Regina, Weyburn and Sedley, Saskatchewan. In Hamilton, Ontario, she held the position of Principal of St. Joseph's School (1941-1945) and Loretto Academy (1964-1968). Sister Herman then ministered as Sacristan at Loretto College School until 1999 when a fire necessitated the moving of the Community to the Loretto Abbey. From 2011, she lived an active life at the Loretto Infirmary and recently moved to Presentation Manor. Friends may call at the Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Cr., Toronto, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. with Prayers at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at

