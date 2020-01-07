|
WEKERLE, HERMINE It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful and dear mother Hermine Wekerle, on January 5, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony of 55 years. She was the cherished and devoted mother to Caron (Klaus), Christine (Michael), Michael (predeceased Lea-Anne) and Carolyn (Danny), proud grandmother to her lovely grandchildren, Celeste, Carlie, Christian, Michael, Colin, Carson, Danielle, Jonathan, Christel, Raquel, Adam, Ashton and Emma and kind aunt to Jutta, Heide and Eric and loyal friend to many. Hermine was a University of Toronto graduate, F.E.U.T. and O.I.S.E. She was a much loved and remarkable teacher for 25 years at Michael Power/St. Joseph Catholic High School in Etobicoke. As a retired teacher, she was invited to be a professor at O.I.S.E., sharing her expertise and love of teaching. After growing up in Vienna, Austria, she came to Toronto and lived with the Sisters of Service. She met her husband, Anthony through St. Patrick's German Congregation where, as a couple, they devoted many years to the Catholic church community as Eucharistic ministers, through pilgrimages and of serving the greater church community. The family invites you for visitation at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home (211 Langstaff Rd. E., Toronto, west of Bayview Ave.), on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m., beginning with a decade of the Rosary, as well as Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11 - 1 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish in North York (3220 Bayview Ave.). A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish, followed by interment in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Following the interment, the family invites you to a reception held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and in the memory of Mrs. Hermine Wekerle, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020