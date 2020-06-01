JANUSAS, HERTA MARIA (nee HOFFNER) Herta Maria Janusas, born September 12, 1928, passed away on May 29, 2020, in her 92nd year. Her husband, Stasys, predeceased her, and she is the last of the Höeffners (brothers and sisters) to have passed away. She leaves behind, daughters, Nijole, Scarlett, Ruby and son, Stanley; their partners; eight grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and their families. Herta was a giant, despite her short stature! She took care of her dying mother when only a teenager, and then went through World War II, also a teenager. She married her husband, Stasys, had two children while still in Germany, and then immigrated to Canada. She and the two children came over by themselves on a ship, not knowing a word of English. She and Stasys eventually made their home in Toronto. Herta had a love of animals, which she passed on to her children, and they to their children. Some of her great triumphs were learning to drive (although she scared most of her children with this accomplishment!), working at Eatons, and then later Canada Post. She loved to travel, had a love of gardening and animals (especially cats!), and was incredibly proud of her family. It is with infinite sadness that we say goodbye to Herta, our mother. Our greatest sadness was being unable to physically be with her in her last moments, but we know that she was aware of how much we all loved her. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors at Humber River Regional Hospital, and to all her care workers at Queen's Estate Retirement Residence. Donations can be made to the Ontario SPCA Humane Society.



