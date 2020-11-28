1/
Herta POTTS
POTTS, Herta (nee KLINGE) Born December 24, 1928, passed away peacefully on November 16th at the age of 91. Herta was an adventurous and charming soul who bravely immigrated to Canada on her own as a young adult. She met and married Noel, the love of her life in Toronto and they remained happily married for more than 61 years. She adored and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Jackie and Melanie and their spouses, Dave and Neill. She was a wonderful and warm grandmother to Andre and his wife Andrea, Justin and Rachel.


