EZERS, Herta Skaidrite (nee BENDINS) 1920 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of Leons (deceased). Born in Latvia, but had to leave in 1944, eventually arriving in Canada in 1950. Predeceased by her son Vilnis (gita), she will be dearly missed by son Guntis (Inara), daughter Edite (Ojars), and grandchildren, Rolands (Kristina), Sandra (Arnis), Peters (Tina), Pauls, and Laura. Also loved by 10 great-grandchildren, Eriks, Viktors, Alda, Matiss, Inara, Violetta, Aleksia, Alena, Tomass and Maksimilian. Many thanks to the staff of Kristus Darzs Latvian Home for their dedication and care. If desired, donations in her honour may be made to St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Latvian Church: www.standrewslatvian.org or the Kristus Darzs Latvian Foundation. Burial to be held privately at York Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 4, 2020.