ARAI, Hideko (Hedy) Passed away peacefully in her home, on July 11, 2020. Born in Vancouver to Mozaemon and Yu Arai, relocated to Tashme where she was a teacher, then made Toronto her home. Preceded in death by siblings George, Yukiko (late Mikio) Nakamura, Arthur (Audrey), and Mioko (late Victor) Shimizu. She is survived by brother Arnold (late Sadako-nee Hinatsu), many nephews and nieces and their families. Hedy worked for many years in the Law Offices of McKague & McKague Barristers. She was a devoted member of the United Church Congregation and was on the founding Board of the Nissei Church when it was at Dovercourt. The Family remains grateful for the compassionate care provided by Living Assistance Services and Dr. William Sullivan. Hedy was laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be made to the Church or Charity of one's choice.



