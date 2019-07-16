It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Hideko Fujii, on July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy Fujii. Much loved mother of Ron and Judy (Brian) Pretty. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Brianne. The family respectfully declines Koden. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the staff at Weston Terrace Community Care. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 16, 2019