IWATA, Hideko (Hedy) (nee SHIMONO) It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Hedy in her 90th year at the Etobicoke General Hospital on March 23, 2019, three months after the death of her beloved husband Fred, with whom she shared 62 precious years together. She is survived by her brother George (Jenny), sisters Tomie Shiozaki (the late Kiyomi), Patricia Fujiwara (the late Alan), Theresa Kodama (Ted) and Agnes Kanda (Ken). Predeceased by her sisters Chieko Tsujimoto (the late Mas) and Misao Kawabata (the late Ross). She always looked forward to all the family gatherings with her many nieces and nephews, who in turn, will miss her presence. She was a wonderful cook, especially her sushi was a favourite at any event. She enjoyed her volunteer activities at the Toronto Buddhist Church but was forced to curtail this due to her failing health. Much appreciation is extended to Dr. O' Brien, Dr. Chu, nurses and the staff for their kind and compassionate care. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life was held at Turner and Porter Butler Chapel on March 29th. If desired, a donation in memory of Hedy, to the Toronto Buddhist Church, Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, or Etobicoke General Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019