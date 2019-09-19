UYEDE, HIDEKO (nee NAKATA) Peacefully, in her 94th year, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Joseph (Joanne), David, Louise (Art) and Elaine (Rob). Devoted grandmother of Michael (Gabrielle), Jessica, Lisa (Charles), Kimberly, Bryan (Christine) and Graeme. Proud great-grandmother to Claire, Chloe, Ella, Tyson, Lux, Coco, Eli and Theo. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private gathering to honour her memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019