Hien-Ngo Annie CHIN
CHIN, Hien-Ngo Annie Our Dearly Beloved Mother, Popo & Tai Tai The angels brought you home to our Father in Heaven. On October 31, 2020, and on my birthday, you departed peacefully in your sleep at home after we hugged. On November 1, 2020, you would be 93. Your silence is golden, you are understanding without words, you love without sparing, and you are always steadfast in your faith. You are gentle yet strong, always dependable and taught us to be the same. Mother, Grandma and Tai Tai, we miss you. You will always be in our heart. Your loving daughter Lilian Mason-Chin, granddaughter Emily Mei-Lee Mason and husband Gavin Ball, great-grandchildren Sophie Ball and Isaiah Ball, Richard Lin-Tze Mason and wife Annie Shek, great-grandchild Parker James Mason, son Charles Chau-Leung Chin and wife Valerie Chin and grandchild William Chin, son Peter Tze-Leung Chin and grandchildren Carlie-Po Pulla-Chin and Tessie-Lin Pulla-Chin.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
