Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for HILARY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HILARY BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HILARY BROWN Obituary
BROWN, HILARY Passed away peacefully, after a valiant battle with cancer, at her home in Gravenhurst, with family by her side, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Hilary was in her 73nd year. Beloved wife of Leo Sepa. Loving mother of Christopher Brown (Amanda). Dear stepmother of Anthony Sepa (Spring) and David Sepa (Cindy). Cherished grandmother of River, Wiley, Alexander, Elizabeth, William and Joshua. Sister of Myrna Foley (Jim) and Howard Brown. Hilary will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Hilary had a successful career with Yellow Pages and Bell Canada. She loved to travel; she re-established the Moore Lake Property Owner's Association in Haliburton. Hilary was also a driving force in local politics. To honour her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring. Memorial Contributions to the or South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Bracebridge would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HILARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -