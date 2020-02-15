|
BROWN, HILARY Passed away peacefully, after a valiant battle with cancer, at her home in Gravenhurst, with family by her side, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Hilary was in her 73nd year. Beloved wife of Leo Sepa. Loving mother of Christopher Brown (Amanda). Dear stepmother of Anthony Sepa (Spring) and David Sepa (Cindy). Cherished grandmother of River, Wiley, Alexander, Elizabeth, William and Joshua. Sister of Myrna Foley (Jim) and Howard Brown. Hilary will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Hilary had a successful career with Yellow Pages and Bell Canada. She loved to travel; she re-established the Moore Lake Property Owner's Association in Haliburton. Hilary was also a driving force in local politics. To honour her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring. Memorial Contributions to the or South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Bracebridge would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020