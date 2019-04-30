Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Anne BLAIN. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 6191 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M4K4 (416)-223-6050 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jerrett Funeral Homes 6191 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M4K4 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Jerrett Funeral Homes 6191 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M4K4 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jerrett Funeral Homes 6191 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M4K4 View Map Obituary

BLAIN, Hilda Anne (nee KOTSCHENREUTER) In her 89th year, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, Hilda passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Loving wife of Frederick Alfred Blain for 65 years. Proud and loving mother of Nanci Womersley (John), Peter (Debbie) and John (Melody). Cherished grandmother of Laura, Denise (Nick), Andrew, Thomas, Russell and Charlotte. Great-grandmother of Milo. Loving sister of Milly Rogerson and Elfie Carr and sister-in-law of Pat and Van Robson and Pat Blain. Hilda was devoted to her family and friends and generously gave of herself through volunteerism, including at Scarborough General Hospital and Holy Trinity Church, Thornhill. A gifted baker, Hilda was known for her legendary cookies and pies. Hilda led an active life, enjoying cross-country skiing with friends and too many laps to count in the pool. Hilda's kind and gentle nature was often demonstrated via her lifelong love of animals. Hilda's fashion sense and love of colour reflected her warmth. Heartfelt thanks go out to her devoted nurses: Sophia, Jacqui, Dora and Theresa. Visitation will be held on Thursday , May 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11 a.m. at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St., North York, Ontario. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Toronto Humane Society.



