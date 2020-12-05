1/
HILDA BEATRICE CAMERON
CAMERON, HILDA BEATRICE (nee JOHNSON) Passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's, December 2, 2020. Dear wife of the late K. Douglas Cameron, beloved mother of Nancy (Dave Wilson), Heather, and Colin. Loving grandmother of Jeff Wilson (Jenn), Kyle Wilson (Erin), Lindsay Tracey (Mike), and Martin Dambeau (Michelle). Loved great-grandmother of Gavin, Nora, Ivy, Poppy, and Cru. Loving sister of Dorothy Elliot, predeceased by sister Gwen Terentiuk of Ottawa, and Donald Johnson (RCAF). Resting at Ward Funeral Home (52 Main St. S., Brampton, ON). Private service. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Peel would be welcomed. www.alzheimer.ca With our sincerest thanks to the heroic team at Hawthorne Woods Care Community, who cared for Mom for 10 years. A thousand thank yous. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
