STAPLETON, HILDA CHARLOTTE 1941 - 2020 After a long and courageous battle with health issues, Hilda passed away peacefully at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket, Ontario on July 28, 2020. Born in Germany in 1941 and came to Canada in the late 60s. Sister to Christa (Uwe-Jens) Kruse and Ute (Joern) Herbst, both of Germany. Mother of Jason (Lori) of Bradford and grandmother to Ashley and Brianna. Auntie to Hauke and Volkhardt, both of Germany, great-aunt and cousin to many relatives in Germany and dear friend of Erich.