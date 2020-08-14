DYMOTT, HILDA EVELYN Passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, shortly after her 93rd birthday. Predeceased by her siblings Edith (Eric), William, Marguerite (Jim) and David. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Hilda was a dedicated school teacher who spent her entire career at her beloved Malvern Collegiate. She stayed in touch with many of her students and coworkers through the years. A special thanks to her friends and neighbours who visited with her on a regular basis. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. A private service was held at York Cemetery and Funeral Service.



