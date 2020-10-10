1/1
HILDA HACKETT
HACKETT, HILDA Passed away peacefully at home in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Hilda was born in England, U.K. Beloved wife of her late husband Albert for 62 years. Loving mother of daughter Gillian Hull and her husband Ian, and son Ian Hackett. Proud nana of Jonathon, Jennifer and Sophie. Ever remembered by her brother Thomas Howarth of England. Loving auntie of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Ernest and Matilda, siblings Norah, Edith, James and Ernest. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Rushnell Funeral Centre, 60 Division St., Trenton (613-392-2111). For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamily services.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rushnell Funeral Centre Ltd.
60 Division Street
Trenton, ON K8V 4W5
(613) 392-2111
