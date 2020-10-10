HILDA HACKETT

HACKETT, HILDA Passed away peacefully at home in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Hilda was born in England, U.K. Beloved wife of her late husband Albert for 62 years. Loving mother of daughter Gillian Hull and her husband Ian, and son Ian Hackett. Proud nana of Jonathon, Jennifer and Sophie. Ever remembered by her brother Thomas Howarth of England. Loving auntie of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Ernest and Matilda, siblings Norah, Edith, James and Ernest. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Rushnell Funeral Centre, 60 Division St., Trenton (613-392-2111). For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamily services.com