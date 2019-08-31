Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILDA JESSIE ANN BIRSE. View Sign Obituary

BIRSE, HILDA JESSIE ANN Passed away peacefully, at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, on August 28, 2019, at the young age of 94 years. Cherished wife of the late James Stuart Birse and loving mother of Julia (Richard deceased), James (Susan), Shirley (Jim), and Gordon. Beloved grandmother of Matthew, Jennifer, Andrew, Cameron, Douglas and Gillian. Predeceased by her sister Gladys and brothers Pat, Frank, Eddie and Alan. She will be missed by extended families in Canada, Scotland, England and South Africa. Hilda was always ready to make anyone who visited feel welcome with a "Cuppie of Tea", home baking, cheese and crackers and a great listening ear. She had a curious interest to solve mysteries, whether in books, on television or in life. Her walks at Little Lake Park, in Midland, and at Colonel Samuel Smith Park, in Etobicoke, showed her interest and love of all nature. She was also very intrigued by the clothing, music and actions of the younger generations - often with a smirk or smile of approval or not. Her love of big band and Gaelic music at venues and a local pub in Midland, often included a small glass of Baileys Irish Cream or Gin and Tonic "What Fine"! She loved watching the Georgian Bay sunsets and her camera was usually busy taking photos of great memories to share. Thank you to the North Simcoe Muskoka (LHIN) palliative care team, for their loving support and passionate care. Cremation has taken place and a "Celebration of her Life" will be held at a future date. To all of us from her, "Lang may yer lum reek"!

