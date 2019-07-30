Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILDA ROSALIND (ROZ) NYE. View Sign Obituary

NYE, HILDA (ROZ) ROSALIND Passed away peacefully, on July 21, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, in her 95th year. Beloved Mother of Laura Hughes (John), Stephen (Carol) and Mark (Cindy). Nan of Sarah, Amy, Tom, Lisa, Carrie, Adam, Michael, Amanda and Bradley. Great-Nan of 10. What an extraordinary life. Born Hilda Rosalind Harradine, in London, England, Roz grew up as the youngest of a loving family of six children. School was her passion and she was awarded a scholarship to continue her education. This was not to be, as war broke out in 1939 when she was just 14. She endured evacuation and then survived the London blitz. Roz joined the Women's Royal Naval Service as a WREN and served her country, as a navel switchboard operator. It was during this time she met and married the love of her life, Jack Nye. In 1949, they set out for Canada, with their 1 year old baby, to start a new life of hard work and opportunity. Together they built Nye Manufacturing Ltd., in Mississauga, which continues to grow to this day; its success is a testament to the family's drive and innovation. While Roz's schooling was halted early by war, her passion for knowledge and for learning remained voracious to the end. She was never far from her books, dictionary and encyclopedias. Roz was an avid student of Art, Literature, Music, Needlework and Dance. She loved ballroom dancing and competed in many countries. Her last event was in Cancun, when she was in her 92nd year and she came home so proud to be first in her class. Later in life, Arizona was Roz's happy place. She wintered there for almost 30 years, always inviting family to come and visit. When asked her secret to a long and healthy life, her answer was always "Everything in moderation." By design, and through example, she showed us how to be curious, how to research, to question and to sometimes challenge. This passion for learning is the legacy that she gifts to her children and theirs. Mum loved the Wordsworth poem "Dancing with Daffodils" and that is exactly what we are imaging she is doing now. A Celebration of Life will be held for family in September. If desired, remembrances can be made to The Canadian Red Cross. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

