EZRIN, HILDA ROSE In her 108th year, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Manny Ezrin. Devoted mother of Martin, Sondra, Joyce (Harvey Mandel) and the late Paul (Judy). Caring grandmother of Melissa (Adam Wachtel), Melanie (Ron Kohn), Mark (Mateja), Marnie Mandel (Leonard Bienenstock) and Daniel Mandel; and great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Doris Rubin and the late Annie Brown, Murray Kline, Pearl Porter and Sidney Klein. Special thanks to her caregiver Carolyn. Please see benjamins.ca for service and shiva information. Donations in Hilda's memory may be made to Mazon Canada, mazoncanada.ca or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019