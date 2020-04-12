|
|
ROBINSON, HILDA V. It is with heavy hearts and cherished memories that we announce the passing of Hilda on Friday, March 27, 2020. Dear sister of Arthur Robinson, Atheline Hunte, Ralph Blenman, all of Canada, Conrad Blenman, of the U.K. and Madeline White, of Barbados. Predeceased by Melvina Robinson, Lionel Robinson, Ena Niles, Owen Niles, Beresford Niles, Vashti Speede, Inez Blenman, Lillian Worrell and Una Niles. Lovingly missed by her many nephews and nieces. Sadly missed by her many friends from Oakwood Wesleyan Church and colleagues from Ministry of Transportation. Service details will be provided at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020