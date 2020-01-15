Home

More Obituaries for HILDEGARD BIRZVILKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HILDEGARD BIRZVILKIS

HILDEGARD BIRZVILKIS Obituary
BIRZVILKIS, HILDEGARD (nee WOLFF) Left us for a better place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 3:19 a.m. Loving wife of the late George Birzvilkis (May 11, 1990), she died peacefully with her daughter, Susie Healy and her son-in-law, Glenn next to her holding her hands. Her granddaughters, Meagan, Rachel and Bridget, were the highlight of her life. She will be missed by so many including her sisters, Helga and Brigitte and brothers, Werner and Jurgen and their families that live in Germany and remembered by her nieces and nephews and their families that live here in Canada: Michelle and Kevin Grieve and their sons Michael and Tristan, Shawn Birzvilkis, Richard Gozdzialski and Cindy Banks and their kids, Lea and Christopher, Irene and Ken Innocent and their son Nicholas, Ann and Wayne Ritchie and their daughter Kristen and Donna Bernotas, along with so many friends and neighbours. Interment at Erskine Cemetery, Pickering, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Further details available at Mount Lawn Funeral Home (905-443-3376) or www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020
