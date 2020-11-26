1/
Hildegard LAUDENBACH
LAUDENBACH, Hildegard Hildegard Laudenbach passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at the age of 93. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Stephen. Cherished by her dear children, Gerd (Violet), Harry, and Dianna (Kevin). Proud Omi to Steve, Sarah, Conor and Erin. Adoring great-grandmother to Travis. Hildegard will always be remembered by her sister Lotte (Jochi). She is predeceased by her siblings Karl (Ruth), and Lena (Heini). She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Funeral services were held on November 24, 2020 at Fratelli Vescio Funeral Homes, Woodbridge. A further celebration of life will follow at a later date. Online condolences can be left at https://www.vesciofuneralhome.com. Donations in memory of Hildegard may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation https://www.heartandstroke.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
