HILDEGARD "HILDE" SCHEFFEL
SCHEFFEL, HILDEGARD "HILDE" Passed away peacefully, with family at her side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Wilfried Scheffel (October, 2001). Loving mother of Carsten (Donna) and Brian (Isabelle). Loved Oma of Lyndsey (Bruce), Lauren (Mike), William, Derek, Jacqui (Steve), Danika and Christina. Dear great-grandmother of Emma, Evan, Adelynn and Axel. Hilde took great pride in becoming the first female manager of St. Paul Fire/Marine Insurance Company in Canada and the first female president of the FCIP (Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional). During her career, Hilde also taught chartered insurance courses at George Brown College. Following cremation, a private family service will be held. Because of COVID-19, a celebration of Hilde's life will be held for family and friends at a later date and will be announced. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Hilde may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice, and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
