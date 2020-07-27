HILDEGARD TOUSSAINT

TOUSSAINT, HILDEGARD (nee HAASE) Peacefully at Woodhall Park Care Community on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Dear mother of Tina Mulcahy and Andrea Toussaint. Cherished Oma of Olivia, Jeremie, Samatha, Nicolas, Madison, and Brooke. Hildegard will also be greatly missed by Jurgen Toussaint and her surviving brothers and sisters in Germany. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Face masks or face coverings must be worn at all times in the funeral home). Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com