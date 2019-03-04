WEGENER, HILGA Peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Milton Hospital. Hilga, in her 91st year, wife of the late Rudy Wegener. Loving mother of Gabe (Allan Cook) and Mark (Pauline Sauriol). Proud grandmother of Kelly and Ryan. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
|
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019