SLATER-BERRY, HILLARY JOAN B.P.H.E, M.D. July 11, 1930 - August 12, 2019 Where did all the time go? Born in Toronto to the best parents ever, Art and Ina (Cleland) Slater. Sister to wonderful big brother Art (known to family and friends as 'Bus'). All now deceased. Home in Toronto was 'The West Toronto Village". It was a great place to grow up. Just a few houses up from our house there were two small parks. A bit further away, but still within walking distance was High Park. Also within walking distance was Bloor Street with its variety of stores, two movie theaters, and good TTC connections. It was a real neighbourhood. Even though I grew up during the depression, then the war--I felt it was a good place and a good time. Along with our fun, we also learned about the serious side of life. My brother was in the navy, servicing in the North Atlantic Theatre. Maybe we matured a bit faster--we certainly learned to "make do" and recycle! The schools I attended served me well for my future learning--Runnymede P.S., then Humberside C.I. No school busses in those days--we walked or biked. There were all kinds of activities offered at school. I especially enjoyed the choir and the athletic programme. Following high school, I enrolled at U of T and graduated with my B.P.H.E. in 1951. Then a year at the College of Education and I was off to my first "career", teaching--a natural choice since I came from a teaching family. Two years at Smiths Falls C.I., five years at Malvern C.I. and my final three years at Burnhamthorpe C.I. as head of department. I enjoyed those years immensely, not only for the teaching and the friendships made, but for the chance to travel extensively during school holidays. But I felt it was time for a change. I enrolled in medical school at U of T and graduated in 1966. Thanks here to Sheila, Maridene, Anne, and Helen who helped me through those years. It was in meds that I met my future husband, Dr. William Berry. While Bill pursued his F.R.C.P. (C), I worked at St. Joseph's Hospital, Workers Compensation Board, and 999 Queen St. E. It was during this time that we started our family. David, born in 1968 and Karyn born in 1970. That brought me to my third career as a "domestic engineer". I was able to participate in volunteer projects, rate-payer's groups, etc. Our first home was in Etobicoke, and then we moved to Scarborough on the Rouge Valley. As the children grew, they participated in many activities. The big activity became horse-back riding (the whole family participated, some better than others). My thanks here to Mary and Elaine who were such great and helpful friends while we lived in Scarborough and after! Then, partly because of the interest in horses--we made the big move to a farm--mid-way between the towns of Sunderland and Uxbridge. I was there from Dec 1980 - June 2006. Bill loved it there and died very suddenly in February 2003. That was a terrible year for our family and without Liivi's help it would have been an impossible year. Thanks also to Dwight. During my early years in that area, I joined and enjoyed being a member of the "Sweet Adeline's" where I met Joan who has been a great friend since. Then it was the "One Voice" choir, also enjoyable. Now to mention my favourite place in the world (and I have traveled quite a bit). The cottage in Muskoka has always been so special to me--having first gone to the region when only six weeks old-and every year since, spending at least part of each summer there. A thank you to cottage friends: Stan and Pat who made it a habit to drop in to keep an eye on me, my cousin Gord who comes to Muskoka from Vancouver every year making it something to look forward to, and my old friend Fran. Since 2006 I have lived in Uxbridge (lovely town) and close enough to Toronto to enjoy its benefits. Thanks Ruth, for our years of going to the Mirvish theatres and for the "B&B" I often enjoyed at your home. I leave behind my children--David (Sara) and his five children: Benjamin, Bishop, Lachlan, Charlotte and Asher, of Sault Ste. Marie, and Karyn with my "local" grandkids Calum and Kieran of Oakville. Love you all so very much. That about does it, but a few more "thank-you's": to ever helpful Lynne, and Sheila, who have come to my rescue in the condo. Also, thanks to those at "St. Andrew's Chalmers" who visited and kept me informed and connected to events at the church. To my helpers from "Nurse Next Door"--so appreciated--Sylvie, Madeline and all the others. Finally, thank-you, thank-you Gail for all you have done for me these past years. I could not have hung in there for as long as I did without your help. There will be no funeral. There will be cremation and private interment of the ashes--some to be with Bill, some at the Muskoka cottage. A special thank you to all the wonderful staff and physicians who provided care for Mom at Centenary Hospital which has been so much a part of our lives. Mom donated to many charities to try and make the world a better place. These included World Vision, Doctors without Borders, The Salvation Army, The Children's Wish Foundation and The War Amps. Mom, you were a fighter right till the end. Thank you for your strong will, and your sharp wit. You taught us we would "never be bored if we had a book" and to "keep on keeping on". You were a unique lady, who took on life on her own terms. I have great respect for all that you accomplished and will miss you dearly. You often told us that children "carry on where you leave off" and are "the only immortality there is". Thank you for giving us a little piece of your spirit, we will make sure it lives on. Much love, Karyn I journeyed over rock and into vale, Following what seemed a never-ending trail. Adventures I found day after day, Love and Friendship, I found along the Way. Sadly, over this last hill my Path is done My last sunset come and gone. Remember me and that I went far, as my Spirit shines like the brightest star. --David

Adventures I found day after day, Love and Friendship, I found along the Way. Sadly, over this last hill my Path is done My last sunset come and gone. Remember me and that I went far, as my Spirit shines like the brightest star. --David Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019

