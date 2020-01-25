Home

Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
HILMAR HERWIG HONOLD

HILMAR HERWIG HONOLD Obituary
HONOLD, HILMAR HERWIG Passed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in his 84th year, at Sunnybrook Health Centre, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ilse Meta. Beloved father of 2 sons, Hilmar and his wife Cindy with granddaughter Harlie and her fiancé Terry. Second son Adrian with 3 grandsons, Joseph, Stephan, and Lucas along with their mom Ann Marie. Also just having Hilmar's first great-granddaughter Sophia. He will be remembered by his siblings Roland, Edith, Hermann and his late brother Bruno, as well as many friends and family living here and in Germany. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden) on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m with a service in our chapel at 1:00 p.m. A reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
