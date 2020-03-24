|
FROEMMER, Hindee Sharon (nee FRYMERMAN) February 16, 1951 - March 22, 2020 Beloved wife of Ted for 50 years. Loving mother of Deniene (Frank) and Laraine. Cherished nanny to McKenna and Brianna. Dear sister to Sheldon (Trina) and beloved niece to Max (Rochelle). Predeceased by her parents Jean and Harry Frymerman and her uncle Sol (Betty). Fondly remembered by her in-laws, cousins and friends. Private family service to take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For online condolences please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020