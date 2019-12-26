KACHROO, Hira Lal 1940 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital. He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 47 years, Jennifer, his beloved son Arun (Trisha), his two precious grandchildren, Kaden and Mikayla and his surviving Shri Chaman Lal Kachru nieces and nephews. He will also be dearly missed by his family members and dear friends in Canada, India and abroad. Hira Lal was the son of the late Pandit Gopinath Kachru (dad), Syadlakshmi Koul (mom) and had late brothers Shri Shyam lal Kachru, Shri Jagarnath Kachru, Shri Mohan Lal Kachru (brother) and sister Shrimati Uma Aima. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Elgin Mills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill, Tel: 905-737-1720). Visitation from 1:00-1:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scarborough General Hospital Dialysis Unit would be appreciated by the Kachroo family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019