PANTIN, HIRELL GERMAINE On the morning of August 14, 2019 passed away in her 72nd year in Brampton. She will be missed dearly by her daughter Dominique, grandson D'Son and granddaughter Savanna. She is survived by seven siblings, 14 nieces and nephews and large extended family. She was born to Jean and Herman in Trinidad, and cared for numerous patients as a nurse in Kingston and Toronto for 35 years. A memorial service in her honour will be held at the Brampton Crematorium on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Miller officiating.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019