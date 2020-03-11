|
MATSUBAYASHI, HIROSHI HAROLD 1923 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Toronto Western Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at age 96. Beloved husband of Patricia. Cherished father of Karen, Terry, Linda (Alex) and Dianne (Bruce). Dear brother of Midori, Yoshiko, the late Nayo, the late George and the late Akira "Ako". Besides his siblings, Harold was predeceased by his son, Ron. He is survived by his grandchildren Lia, Megan (Jay) and Jared as well as great-grandchildren Makara, Rhys, Kruz and Crosby. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. He lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020