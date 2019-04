SHIN, Hiroshi Ross Passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at Bridgepoint Hospital, Toronto on April 26, 2019 in his 93rd year. He has been reunited with the love of his life Nancy Shin (nee Edamura) who died January 27, 2016. Loving father of Kevin (Vivian Carter), Dale (Ian Reid), Trevor (Anne Marie nee Howcroft), Allison, and extended daughter Shoko Drury nee Kokuryo (David). Dear brother of Ritsu (Wye), Hisako, Kaz (Joyce), Mas (Rose), Roy (Kay), Joe (Rei), Yosh (Terry), Gene and Minako (Robert Suzuki). Proud son of Zentaro and Yeda. A great joy in his life were his 7 grandchildren, Olivia (Jarrett Gardiner), Erin, Cameron, Kathleen, Rachel, Cailea and Megan. We are grateful for the wonderful example Papa set, as a loving and supportive husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Skiing at 88, Golfing at 90, and processing photos and enjoying opera until his final days. We would like to thank the staff at Bridgepoint Hospital for the outstanding care they provided. Friends may visit at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mt. Pleasant Road, East Gate Entrance, Toronto) on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Celebration of Ross's Life will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 10 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers or Koden, donations to JCCC, Momiji Health Care Society or Community Living Georgina would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca