OKIHIRO, HISA Peacefully passed away on October 5, 2019, at the age of 103. Loving wife of the late Koichiro, much loved by her children and nephew Richard, Chico (Eleanor), Masumi, Walter (Pam), Norman (Doris), Helen and Randy (Cris); and cherished by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of us and many other relatives and friends. She was truly a remarkable woman and we will forever treasure our memories of her. We would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided by Veronica, Arianne, Liza, Sabrina and Linda. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Glendale Funeral Home (1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre or The Toronto Bhuddist Church. For more information, please visit www.glendalememorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019