CHEW, Hisae Hagiwara November 10, 1933 – December 24, 2019 Peacefully, at Vermont Square Long Term Care in Toronto, at the end of a life that led her from Japan to the United States, then Mexico and Canada, touching the hearts of all who knew her along the way. Dear wife of Professor John J. "Jack" Chew, Jr. Mother of John (Kristen) and Ted (Alice). Grandmother of Ian, Jay, Jamie and Liam. Older sister to Nobuko, Tomoko, Kimiko, Toshiko, Mikio and Yoshiteru. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Estonian House, 958 Broadview Ave., on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. bit.ly/hhchew Memorial donations may be made to the Coral Reef Alliance.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020