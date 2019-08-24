KONDO, Hisako Jean Jean passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, at the age of 103. Predeceased by husband Alfred Tsuneo, brother George and sisters Kazuko, Yoshiko and Aiko. She will be greatly missed by children David (Colleen) and Gail, grandchildren Dana and Jenna, of whom she was so proud and sisters Masako and Sumiko. Born in 1915 in Vancouver, Jean moved in 1933 to Japan, where she attended Tsuda College and then taught for several years. She returned to Canada in 1949 and worked at the Toronto Public Library. Jean married Alfred in 1953. She worked for North York Public Library from 1965 to 1982. Jean enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities, especially travelling the world. As a centenarian, she was a regularly active role model in her seniors' program. For more, see www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-scarborough/obituaries A memorial celebration will be held at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough on September 7th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lumacare (lumacare.ca), Bayview United Church (bayviewunitedchurch.ca) or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019