CHERCOVER, HOLLY DENNY December 23, 1963 October 31, 2019 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Holly Chercover, who died at home in Toronto on October 31, 2019, almost 12 years after her first cancer diagnosis. Holly faced cancer with incredible strength and relentless optimism, and we are grateful for these last years, just as we are heartbroken to now say goodbye. Holly had a special talent for bringing people together, both in her successful career as an IT Recruiter, and especially in her personal life, where she spent her last months surrounded by loved friends and family. Although she lived in Toronto, Holly was most happy when in nature's embrace, preferably in or near water. From the rocky shores of Lake Rosseau to the sandy beaches of Barbados, Holly was in her element, always befriending the local frog population. She was the frog whisperer. We have lost a beautiful, artistic, and loving soul, but we are far richer for having had her in our lives. There will be a funeral and reception at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge St., December 12th, at 2:00 p.m. Instead of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to Habitat For Humanity -

