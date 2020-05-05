PITT, HON. ROMAIN W. M. Retired Justice, Superior Court of Justice, Ontario Judge, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend and Mentor It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Romain William Michael Pitt. Romain was born on September 29, 1935, in Grenville, Grenada, West Indies, and passed away on April 29, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 84 years. Beloved Husband of Amabelle Pitt. Brother of Martha (deceased), David (deceased), Morris (deceased), Cassimir (deceased), Roland (deceased), Betrand and Adrian. He is the loving Father of Jennifer (Father-in-law of Bill Iuele, deceased), Kevin, and Tracy. Cherished Grandfather of Alexandra and Michael. Romain completed his Cambridge Higher School Certificate with first class honours and gained entry to the University of Toronto (1955). He earned his Honours BA, Economics, University of Toronto and graduated in 1959. Romain then attended Law School, University of Toronto (1963). Romain was called to the bar in Ontario in 1965. He articled and worked as a lawyer at the Bay Street law firm Blaney, Pasternak from 1965-67 and left to form with Eric Lindsay, the first partnership of Black lawyers in Canada, Lindsay and Pitt (1967-76). He was a sole practitioner from 1976-1992, then in association with Victor Burke 1992-94. In 1994, Romain was appointed to The Ontario Superior Court of Justice, becoming the first black lawyer appointed to the Superior Court from private practice in Ontario. A post he held with distinction until the 29th of September 2010. Romain had a long and distinguished career. He was the recipient of the Caribana Award for Cultural Contribution Community Development and Awareness (1984), the Canada 125 medal (1992), the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers Black Judges in Canada (2000); Queen's Jubilee Medal (2002), the Consulate General of Grenada Professional Achievement Award (2009), Black Business and Professional Association Award of Merit (2010) and the University College Alumni of Influence Award (2015). His works included: "A View of Pleadings from the Courtroom" (2000); "Pet Peeves" (2001); "A Journey-Perspectives Krinock Lecture" (2002); "Pretrial and Trial Practice and Procedure from the Judges Themselves" (2006). In the community, Romain mentored high school students interested in pursuing careers in law. He served on the boards of the Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto General Hospital and the Church Council of Justice and Corrections. He was a founding director of Caribana and assisted with the creation of the Black Business and Professional Association, as well as the Sickle Cell Association of Ontario. Romain was a lifelong student of the law and economics, a voracious reader of politics and history, a tireless advocate for racial justice and a long-suffering fan of his beloved West Indian cricket team. Romain was a remarkable man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of his family and friends. The Pitt family greatly appreciates your condolences at this difficult time. Due to the current COVID–19 restrictions, the funeral service for the late Hon. Romain Pitt will remain private. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. If desired, donations in Memory of Romain may be made to the Toronto General Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.