BOSTELMANN, HORST HEINRICH HERMANN May 12, 1936 - October 15, 2019 Passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 83 years of age. Beloved husband of Frieda and dear father of Susan (Dean Mitchell) and Brian Bostelmann (Catherine). Dear grandfather of Dylan Mitchell (Monica), Rosalee Mitchell (Akeem), Kyle Bostelmann, Blaise Bostelmann (Angelia) and Ethan Mitchell (Stefanie), and great-grandfather of River. A memorial service will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019