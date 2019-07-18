ENGEL, HOWARD CHAIM PhD and OC With broken hearts, we announce the passing our dear Dad, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He lived his life to the fullest and never saw an obstacle that he couldn't master. Known for his charm, quick wit and mastery of the written word, he will be be deeply missed by his family and many friends. He leaves his sons, Jacob and William and daughter, Charlotte, brother David and cat Kali. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at South Line Union Cemetery in Badjeros, Ontario at 1:30 p.m. Shiva 290 Westmoreland Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Bridgepoint Sinai Health Foundation, 416-461-8252.

