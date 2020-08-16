1/
Howard Donald "Bud" OLD
OLD, Howard Donald (Bud) Passed away peacfully, at Milton Hospital on August 13, 2020, at the age of 86, after several months of declining health. Husband of 50 years to Christine (Herodek - deceased). He is survived by his children Eric (Dawn), Debbie (Shane), grandchildren Chelsea, Erika and Adam and great-grandchildren Jaxon and Oaklan. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, any services held will be strictly private for immediate family only. Donations may be made in Bud's name, in lieu of flowers, to The Canadian Lung Association or The Canadian Cancer Society. "Keep Smiling"

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
