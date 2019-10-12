LLOYD, HOWARD EARL Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen Lloyd. Loving father of Brenda Murphy (Dan Morgan) of Brampton and Leslie McCahery (Charlie) of Milton. Cherished grandpa of Trevor (Cristina) and Scott Murphy and Stephanie and Amy McCahery. Cherished great-grandfather of Winter Murphy. Survived by siblings Ted and Barbara. Predeceased by siblings Catherine, Nona, Frances, Eileen, Rose Marie, Margaret and Becky. Friends may call at the Innisfil Funeral Home, 7910 Yonge Street, Stroud, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m Service to follow at 12 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Simcoe. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019