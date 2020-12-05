BARRETT, HOWARD FRANCIS December 12, 1929 – November 21, 2020 In loving memory of Howard Barrett, who passed away peacefully at home on November 21st, in his 91st year, with his beloved wife of 68 years, Ruth, at his side. Loving father to Patricia (Isy), Anne (Ralph), Linda (Barry); proud grandfather, great and great-great-grandfather; and devoted friend. A force of nature, Howard is fondly remembered for his vibrant, generous personality, love of laughter and stories, his handiwork skills, fishing talents, singing abilities, bird carving and great love for family. With numerous accomplishments to his credit, Howard lived a long, rich life in good health, but for the past few years, when he struggled through several medical challenges. Now he is at peace. Born in Toronto, the Barrett's lived the past 38 years in Oakville, in a condo where Howard served as Board President among other executive positions for many years. The ultimate salesman, Howard, who began his career in production control, purchasing and general management, started his own electrical insulation production company, Marflex Barrett, in 1975. Following many business successes, at the youthful age of 58, he sold the company and retired. Always fond of travel, Howard and Ruth extended their trips to numerous far-flung destinations, immersing themselves in the history and culture of each country visited. They became huge opera fans, enjoying over 35 opera themed tours around the world. Devoted followers of the Anglican faith, each were involved in various capacities within the church. Private family service with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made in Howard's memory, to the charity of your choice. Online condolences are welcome at www.dbburlington.ca