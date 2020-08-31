TREMAINE, HOWARD GRANT January 27, 1942 - August 26, 2020 Howard passed away suddenly at home in Janetville in his 79th year. His beloved wife of 57 years, Annette (Low), was by his side. Son of Raymond and Evelyn (Evans), Howard was born in Chatham, educated in Sarnia, and moved to Rexdale in 1961 where he met and married his best friend for life. Throughout a long career with Sears, they moved from Vineland to Burlington to Janetville. Howard also served in the Canadian Armed Forces and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Legion poppy campaign and volunteer at the Ross Memorial Hospital. Howard was the much loved father of Kim and Al, and grandfather of Nate (Lumbis) and his partner Clairisa; brother of Judith (DiProfio), David and Ric. He will be missed by the extended Low family and many true friends. A Message from Howard: Weep no more my loved ones and friends, for I am with the Lord I do not suffer; wipe away the tears and rejoice Life is a journey, and death is simply one milestone in that journey I have lived a full life and have been blessed with true friendships The riches I have accumulated are the memories of these friendship, and the love I have felt over the years from all my extended family Take time to reflect on the joys of the past Be proud of your accomplishments Take time to enjoy your future and live every day as if it is your last For today truly is the first day of the rest of your life Never be afraid of failure As it is this fear that prevents accomplishments and greatness Step out now, take risks and reap the benefits If you stumble, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move forward Learn from failure and turn it into success Because success is simply failure turned upside down Problems are simply opportunities dressed in working clothes Recognize mistakes made along life journey and learn from them Above all, be kind to family, friends and your fellow man Help someone in need and expect nothing in return The seeds of kindness will never be forgotten --- how well I know I love you all. A private interment has taken place in Lindsay. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when the people Howard loved can gather in health and safety. If desired, a donation in Howard's memory can be made to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.ca