Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

HUNTER, Howard Haslett We lost our wonderful Howard at the age of 80, on September 30, 2019, after a battle with dementia. Born in Belfast, NI, to Rev. E.H. Hunter and Mary Helena Hunter. The family moved to Canada in August 1951 and Howard attended Stamford Collegiate in Niagara Falls, Royal Roads Military College in Victoria, Royal Military College in Kingston (4921), graduating in 1960. Howard spent another year completing his electrical engineering degree at University of British Columbia. After working with the RCAF, he graduated from University of Toronto in 1967 with an MBA degree. He joined TD Bank and enjoyed many years there obtaining a CMA (accounting) designation in 1977. Howard is lovingly missed by his wife Mary Turner and daughter Victoria Hunter (Ya'an, China). He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Sheelah Brodie (Rob) and Andra and brother Desmond (Anne). Proud stepfather to Gilliam Bradshaw (John) their children, Jack and Jane, Martha Turner (Chris Osborne) their children, Tess and Laura and Dan Turner (Janice Kun, recently deceased). Also missed by his nieces and nephew, Michele Carty (Mike), Patrice Hunter, Colleen Barrett (John), Liane Brodie (Don Scott), Kelly Amirault (Shawn) and Jamie Brodie (Kate). Howard was an avid birder and enjoyed several trips around the world. He also enjoyed photography, gardening, his cottage, sailing, jazz and the Globe & Mail. There will be a Celebration of Howard's Life at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through



